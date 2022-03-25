At the invitation of Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), Israel will host a historic diplomatic summit.

The summit will take place on Sunday, March 27, and Monday, March 28.

It will include a series of diplomatic meetings and will be attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the Foreign Ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Bahrain.

Additional details will be provided later.

The summit will be held as part of a longer trip made by Blinken to Israel, Morocco, and Algeria from March 26-30.

During his time in Israel, Blinken is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White), and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Blinken will also meet with Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, as well as with prominent PA figures. In these meetings, Blinken will emphasize the importance of strengthening US-PA relations, and advancing freedom, security, and prosperity for Judea and Samaria.