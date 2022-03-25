Israel's Health Ministry on Friday morning reported that a total of 12,003 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed on Thursday, for a total of 67,026 active cases nationwide

As of Friday morning 753 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, among them 300 who are in serious condition or worse. That number includes 150 coronavirus patients who are in critical condition, 131 who are intubated, and 21 who are on ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,460 people have died in Israel of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, for the first time since February 11, the infection coefficient measured a slight drop, from 1.43 to 1.42.

At the same time, 17.92% of coronavirus test results received Thursday were positive, a slight drop from Wednesday's 18.49.