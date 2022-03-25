A Palestinian Authority Arab man in his 20s was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning on suspicion of uploading to TikTok a video of himself ripping a mezuzah from a doorpost.

In the video clip, the Arab, a resident of the Arab town of Biddya in Samaria, can be seen yanking the mezuzah off a door post, smashing it with a hammer, and attempting to burn the parchment inside.

Israel Police opened an investigation into the incident, following the clip's publication on TikTok.

The investigations led the police to follow the suspect, and on Wednesday night police forces, together with forces from the IDF's Ephraim Brigade, arrested the suspect in his home.

Initial investigations show that the suspect carried out the act while he was working in one of the cities in central Israel. The suspect was interrogated and later brought to the military court for a hearing on his case.