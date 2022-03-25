The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose four centimeters since Thursday and eight centimeters since Tuesday.

Its water level is now just 52 centimeters below the upper red line signaling maximum capacity, and 3.68 meters above the lower red line.

Meanwhile, it seems that the precipitation filling the Kinneret will continue through the weekend: From northern Israel to the northern Negev, Friday morning will see intermittent rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Snow will fall on the peaks of the northern mountains, and the higher peaks of the central mountains. Until the afternoon, there is a chance of flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas. The rain will lessen during the evening, but the temperatures will remain very cold.

Saturday may see light rainfall, mostly in northern Israel. Temperatures will rise, especially inland and in the mountains, but will still remain below seasonal average.

On Sunday and Monday, the mercury will rise gradually, with temperatures reaching seasonal average.