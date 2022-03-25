This week we read about the very tragic death of Nadav and Avihu. When reading the pesukim (verses), the Torah seems to explain quite clearly that what they did wrong was bring a "foreign fire" - esh zara - which they were not commanded.

But, surprisingly, when we look at Rashi and the Midrash on these pesukim, we find many other different reasons explaining what they did wrong, such as being drunk, making a halakhic (pertaining to Jewish law) decision without asking Moshe (Moses) and more.

So why are there so many other explanations as to what Nadav and Avihu did? Why isn't the reason provided in the pesukim enough?? What actually happened here and why was it so important??