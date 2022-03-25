Following a number of terror attacks in the Jerusalem area and last week's deadly rampage in Be'er Sheva that left four dead and two others wounded, Israel Hayom is reporting that Minister of the Interior Ayelet Shaked is promoting legislature that would strip indicted terrorists of their Israeli citizenship. Shaked's proposed law is based on a previous proposal by MKs Avi Dichter of the Likud and Orit Strook of the Religious Zionism Party.

Deliberations on the law are expected to stoke further tensions within an already volatile coalition, but Shaked is determined to get it passed, telling Israel Hayom's political correspondent Ariel Kahana that, "There are no compromises in the war on terror."

While Shaked initially told Israel Hayom she intended to initiate passage of the law at the beginning of her tenure, divisions within the coalition have made it difficult to move along legislature critical to the national camp.

Under the law, Israeli citizens found guilty of participating in terrorist acts, and receiving financial assistance from the Palestinian Authority would be stripped of their rights to citizenship rights.

The law is intended to prevent the PA's "pay for slay" policy, whereby Israeli citizens who carry out terrorist attacks are provided monetary benefits for murdering Jews. As you may recall, most of the stabbing attacks in recent weeks have been carried out by Arab Israelis.

"There are no compromises in the war on terror. The law memorandum revoking the citizenship and residency rights of murderers is the appropriate response to this week's horrific attack in Be'er Sheva. Despicable murderers and terrorists should not be afforded monetary prizes for their actions. Anyone who turns their back on the State of Israel and receives funding from the Palestinian Authority does not deserve to remain a part of it. I intend to promote this important law for the security of our country," stressed Shaked in her interview with Israel Hayom.

"This is a necessary step in the face of the latest wave of terror attacks at the hands Arab Israelis. We must not lose track of the fact that every terrorist who sets out to carry out an attack is well aware that he will be the recipient of an empty check from [the PA], who pays according to the number of victims murdered. Thanks to this cruel and anti-Semitic provision, terrorists residing within the confines of the Green Line end up getting even greater funding [for killing Jews]. To counter this measure, an Israeli law must be enacted, making it clear to terrorists that Israel will not turn the other cheek to [their deadly schemes]," said MK Orit Strook, one of the originators of the law.

"I am glad that the Minister of the Interior is keeping her word and promoting the law as promised...Senior MKs from almost all coalition factions, including [Labor's] Minister of Public Security Omar Bar-Lev have already agreed to the move and I fully expect everyone to support this important legislature so that it can pass ahead of the Knesset's summer session," continued Strook.