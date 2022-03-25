Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan (Meretz) on Thursday blasted Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, after Lapid gave a speech at Reichman University in which he referred, among other things, to extremists on both the right and left.

Lapid said in his speech that "the extreme left speaks of Israel as a state ruled by the extreme right, where everyone is hilltop youth who want to establish a messianic state, and assassinate the next Rabin. Itamar Ben Gvir may answer some of this description but how many like that are there? It is much easier to argue with the madmen than with decent and intelligent people who think differently from us."

Golan responded on Twitter and wrote, "It is strange that Lapid chooses to talk about the extreme left (is there one?), instead of expanding the talk about the extreme right."

Golan added, "By the way, the Foreign Minister should know that you do not need a lot of Ben Gvirs, millions of Goldsteins or tens of thousands of Yigal Amirs. This is exactly what is so terrible about the extreme right - a zealous and violent minority that forces its opinion on the moderate majority."