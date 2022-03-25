Channel 12 News commentator Amit Segal on Thursday evening said that an announcement by Defense Minister Benny Gantz that he will pay a special visit to India to mark 30 years of international relations between the countries is an attempt by Gantz to take revenge against Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

"Pay attention to Gantz's revenge on Bennett: The Defense Minister's office surprisingly announces that he will move up his visit to India and will arrive three days before the Prime Minister lands there. India will have to receive the two delegations within a week," Segal wrote.

He added, "Gantz's hasty visit was not coordinated with Bennett's office and indicates the deep tension that prevails between the sides. A reminder: Gantz discovered this week that Bennett's visit will take place a few days before his."

Segal’s post came hours after Gantz's office issued a statement saying, "Defense Minister Benny Gantz will take off next week at the head of a security delegation for a special visit to India to mark 30 years of security relations between the two countries."

"During the visit, there will be discussions with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on deepening and improving relations between the two countries and meetings with other senior officials in India's defense establishment," the statement said.