Advanced talks are currently underway to hold a summit in Jerusalem between the foreign ministers of the United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Kan 11 News reported on Thursday.

Political sources said that coordination work is being done ahead of such a tripartite summit, possibly as early as next week.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive in Israel early next week amid talks with the nuclear deal with Iran and will meet with top Israeli officials.

Blinken had planned to visit both the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia during that trip, but that portion of the trip was canceled due to the tensions between the US and these two countries.

If the tripartite summit does takes place, it will be another attempt to bridge the gap between the United States and the United Arab Emirates, with Israel being a sort of mediator on the issue.

During his visit, Blinken will also arrive in Ramallah, where he will meet with Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas and other senior PA officials.