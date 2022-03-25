Hopefully you’ve accumulated a significant amount of savings to supplement your pensions before you retired.

But how that money is invested may be even more important than the fact you have savings.

An investor should consider their portfolio’s asset allocation and its tax efficiencies before retiring. What kind of situation is your portfolio in? Are your investments growing in taxable accounts or are they in tax-deferred accounts?

Should an investor be aggressive in their portfolio or conservative after retiring?

