A poll conducted by the Direct Poll Institute for Channel 14 and published on Thursday shows that if elections were to be held today, the right-wing bloc would win 60 seats - without the Yamina party - and is approaching a majority.

According to the poll, the Likud wins 36 seats, Yesh Atid has 18, Shas has 9, Blue and White has 8 and the Religious Zionist Party wins 8 seats.

The United Torah Judaism Party wins 7 seats, Labor has 7 as well, Yisrael Beytenu wins 7 seats and so does the predominantly Arab Joint List party.

Meretz wins 5 seats in the poll, Yamina only 4 seats and Ra’am also only has 4 seats.

The New Hope Party does not pass the electoral threshold in this poll and wins only 2.8% of the vote.