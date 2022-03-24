The “Shining Star” humanitarian aid mission for refugees in Ukraine led by the State of Israel has now entered its third day.

Thus far, 268 refugees have been treated at the field hospital in Ukraine, which is being operated by the Foreign Ministry and Health Ministry through the Sheba Medical Center, Schneider Hospital, Clalit health fund, and medical teams from additional hospitals.

Of all patients, 17 have been hospitalized and 184 have been discharged. A total of 5,779 laboratory tests have been performed thus far. The staff have treated 150 women, 77 men, and 41 children, some of whom were suffering from high blood pressure and other chronic illnesses.

Today, a 16-year-old boy was operated on after being diagnosed with appendicitis at the field hospital. The boy was accompanied to his surgery at a local hospital by Dr. Michael Segal of the Schneider Centre for Paediatrics and Dr. Adam Goldstein of Wolfson Hospital, who operated on him together with a local surgeon. The surgery was successful, and the boy is now recovering.

All of the field hospital’s activities have been made possible by the Schusterman Philanthropy, which donates to national and social projects in Israel and the JDC, and other donors.