The United States will take in as many as 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, the Biden administration pledged Thursday, as President Joe Biden meets with European leaders to discuss the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Some of the refugees would be brought to the US as part of the refugee resettlement program, the administration said.

Few Ukrainians have been resettled in the US under the program thus far, with just seven refugees reportedly taken to the US as part of the program during the first half of March.

The administration also vowed Thursday to give an additional $1 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as the war moves into its second month.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th, more than 3.5 million refugees have fled the country, with millions more internally displaced within Ukraine by the conflict.

"We recognize that some number of Ukrainians who have fled may wish to come to the United States temporarily," a US official told reporters, Reuters reported.