A group of archaeologists said Thursday that an amulet discovered in Samaria is the oldest example of Hebrew script ever found, pre-dating previous finds by centuries.

On Thursday, a team of archaeologists from the Associates for Biblical Research – a self-described Christian apologetics ministry – announced their findings from research done on a small lead tablet recovered during excavations at Mount Ebal near the city of Shechem (Nablus) in December 2019.

The researchers said the tiny, two-by-two centimeter tablet was likely an amulet or ‘curse tablet’, directing divine wrath on an emery.

Archaeologist Dr. Scott Stripling, provost at The Bible Seminary in Katy, Texas and excavation director for the ABR, held a press conference Thursday to discuss the work that he and other researchers undertook on the tablet, including Gershon Galil of Haifa University and Pieter Gert van der Veen of the Johannes Gutenberg-Universität Mainz.

The scientists employed advanced tomographic scans to recover the hidden text. In collaboration with Stripling, Galil and van der Veen deciphered the proto-alphabetic inscription.

According to Stripling, the amulet contains 40 letters, and reads: “Cursed, cursed, cursed, cursed by the God” – followed by the Hebrew name for God.

“You will die cursed. Cursed you will surely die. Cursed by [God’s name] – cursed, cursed, cursed.”