In celebration of the Abraham Accords, a Global Leadership Mission led by Ambassador Danny Danon, Israel’s 17th Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Chairman of World Likud, have landed in Israel on their final leg of an eight-day visit across the Middle East region.

The mission welcomed distinguished dignitaries including Hugo Velazquez, Vice-President of Paraguay amongst other senior officials.

The mission aimed to showcase not only the regional potential of the Abraham Accords, but also to highlight how Israel and its peace partners can take the Accords to the next level and assist the wider international community, in particular developing nations.

In the meeting with President Herzog the mission’s participants discussed the benefits of the Abraham Accords and reiterated their commitment to joining, strengthening and widening the circle of peace and prosperity that the Accords brings with it beyond the Middle East region.

Ambassador Danny Danon, Chairman of the Global Leadership Mission, said: “Our goal is to invite more nations to reap the benefits of peace and share in the region’s prosperity. Our joint investments, collaborations and knowledge of the region can now be used not only in the Middle East, but also for the benefit of other nations, particularly in the developing world, to help change lives for the better.”

Hugo Velázquez, Vice President of Paraguay said: “Paraguay is working to enhance its presence in the Middle East, in order to develop a better mutual understanding and also to explore the commercial, technological and investment opportunities that might arise from initiatives such as the Global Leadership Mission.”

Mrden Korac Vesela, Ambassador of Croatia to Israel, said; “I have been following the signing of the Abraham accords from the Croatian embassy in Israel and the subsequent enthusiasm that has grown for the economic cultural tourism and overall cooperation. This mission is an extraordinary opportunity to learn about the regional perspectives as well as understand the future opportunities.”