Tennessee has passed an anti-BDS law, in a win for Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan.

The bill passed Wednesday night, and includes Judea and Samaria.

Under the new law, the state of Tennessee will cease investment in bodies which boycott Judea and Samaria.

Dagan held a Zoom call with the bill's initiator, Rep. Ryan Williams.

"The important thing is that we are changing Tennessee's law in order to strengthen the relationship between Tennessee and Israel," Williams told Dagan in their Zoom call.

Dagan responded, "The greatest enemy of the settlements is ignorance. History will note who stood on the side of truth and who stood on the side of falsehood, who on the side of BDS, and who on the side of the People of Israel."

"This is true with regards to the entire issue," Williams said. "One of the good things about this law is that it brings for discussion where the state of Tennessee must stand with regards to Israel."

Williams also noted how important it is that Tennessee stand beside Israel and that the law include all of Israel, including Judea and Samaria. He also noted the scale of Tennessee's commerce, and that those who boycott Judea and Samaria may lose up to $70 million.