A delegation of Knesset and Jewish Agency members arrived in Israel from Budapest, Hungary, late Wednesday night, on a rescue flight carrying new immigrants fleeing the fighting in the Ukraine-Russia war to their new home in Israel.

Included in the delegation were MKs Miri Regev (Likud), Idit Silman (Yamina), Yitzhak Pindrus (United Torah Judaism), Haim Biton (Shas), Vladimir Beliak (Yesh Atid), an Evgeny Sova (Yisrael Beytenu). World Zionist Organization chairman and acting chairman of the Jewish Agency Yaakov Hagoel also joined the delegation.

Coalition chair MK Idit Silman (Yamina) told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, "It's hard to describe in words the humanitarian and tragic reality that we were exposed to."

"You can't compare hearing about what is happening 'there' to actually being here physically. To feeling them and listening to the people who were forced to leave everything and flee their homes in order to save their lives."

The "two days on the Ukraine-Hungary border concluded with a special and moving flight we took with 150 refugees immigrating to Israel," she added.