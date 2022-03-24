Ukraine's deputy prime minister and digital czar, Mykhailo Fedorov, told Ha'aretz on Monday that his country is interested in acquiring Israeli-made technologies used to conduct cyber attacks, including the now-infamous Pegasus spyware produced by the NSO Group.

“We’re calling for more support from the Israeli side, both from individuals and companies alike,” Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, told Israeli leaders on Monday, as the Russian invasion nears a full month and more than 20,000 casualties.

Asked if his country would like Israel to provide tools for cyber warfare, and especially the Pegasus software, he spoke in a tone similar to that of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Of course we would. We certainly want them and need them. They will be very useful to us," said Fedorov.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy called for people around the world to turn out in squares, streets and schoolyards in support of his country.

The Ukrainian leader called for global rallies to begin on Thursday, one month after Russia invaded his country.

“From this day and after that, show your standing. Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities. Come in the name of peace. Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life,” Zelenskyy said in a video address, according to The Hill.

“Come to your schoolyards, your streets,” he added. “Say that people matter, freedom matters, peace matters, Ukraine matters.”

Earlier in the day, Ukraine sources said they had driven Russian troops away from the outskirts of Kyiv, regaining territory captured early in the invasion, claiming that counterattacks against Russian forces to the north and west of the capital had made significant progress, weakening the siege on the city.

Ukrainian forces have reportedly regained control of Makariv, west of Kyiv, and made significant headway in retaking Irpin, a town northwest of the capital.

The mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn, told Ukrainian television that 80% of the town been recaptured from Russian troops.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy said that peace talks with Russia to end the war in his country were tough and sometimes confrontational, but added "step by step we are moving forward."

"We are continuing to work at different levels to encourage Russia to move towards peace...Ukrainian representatives are participating in talks that are taking place virtually every day. It's very difficult, sometimes confrontational," he said, adding, "But step by step we are moving forward."