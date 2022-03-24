Official police data published this morning in Israel Hayom reveals that 82% of firearms offenses carried out in Israel over the span of the 2021 calendar year were carried out by Arab Israelis.

According to the data, 3,630 deadly weapons offenses were recorded over the years of 2020-2021; 2,966 of which involved Arab citizens of the state.

Despite the alarmingly high number of cases, however, police and state prosecution continue to have a difficult time when it comes to locking up dangerous criminals. Only 119 of cases involving deadly weapons charges against Arab Israelis have resulted in indictments (4.1%).

There is a marked difference when it comes to Jews faced with the same type of charges. Jewish citizens of the country have faced 58 indictments in weapons charges - even though this number makes up just 9.7% of the full number of cases over that time period.