Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, has purchased one million meals to deliver to people in Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees on the Poland-Ukraine border, Fox News reported on Wednesday.

Trump’s eldest daughter personally contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars for the one million meals, which amounted to 158,400 pounds of food to Europe, a source familiar told Fox News.

Trump worked to connect several nonprofit organizations, including CityServe, City of Destiny and Mercy Chefs to help package shelf-stable meals of oatmeal and goulash. The choices of meals came from advised food preferences of aid workers in Ukraine.

From there, local partners, including hundreds of volunteers from the local community and faith-based organizations, are set to deliver the meals to Ukrainians seeking refuge in Poland, as well as to families still inside Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian people have shown inspiring courage and resilience during the invasion of their country by Russia," Trump told Fox News. "As is often the case, pain and hardship are disproportionately borne by the most vulnerable."

"With this food, I hope to provide a small source of comfort and nourishment for Ukrainians who are suffering so greatly," she added.