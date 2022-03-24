Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander-in-chief Hossein Salami on Wednesday warned Israel that it would face “swift revenge attacks” if it continues to target members of the elite force in the Middle East, Reuters reported.

"Be aware that we will not only take part in the funeral of our martyrs, but also immediately take their revenge. This is a real and serious message. If your mischief is repeated, you will once again experience our attacks and suffer the bitter taste of our missile blows," Salami was quoted as having said.

"In recent weeks you have seen how Zionists are always wrong in their calculations and have been targeted by Revolutionary Guards missiles. We are warning them that they should cease their mischief or we will bury them alive," Salami added.

His comments come after the IRGC claimed responsibility for a March 13 attack in Erbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq.

The Saudi channel Al-Hadath reported that the missiles were launched from Iran and were in retaliation for the killing of two officers from the Revolutionary Guards in an air strike in Syria days earlier which was attributed to Israel.

Iran later claimed that attack was intended to target "secret Israeli bases" in Iraq.

Salami’s comments also follow threats by the IRGC spokesman that the IRGC would hit what he called "Zionist bases" in Iraq.

“If Iraqi officials do not take action to remove other bases of the Zionists in that country while our security continues to be threatened from this region, we will respond without hesitation,” IRGC spokesman Ramazan Sharif was quoted as having said.