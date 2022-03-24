Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday called for people around the world to turn out in squares, on streets and in schoolyards in support of his country.

Zelenskyy called for global rallies to begin on Thursday, one month after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“From this day and after that, show your standing. Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities. Come in the name of peace. Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life,” Zelenskyy said in a video address, according to The Hill.

“Come to your schoolyards, your streets,” he added. “Say that people matter, freedom matters, peace matters, Ukraine matters.”

“In downtowns of your cities, all as one together who want to stop the war,” Zelenskyy said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukraine said it has driven Russian forces away from the outskirts of Kyiv, regaining territory captured early in the invasion.

Kyiv claimed that its counterattacks against Russian forces to the north and west of the capital have made significant progress, weakening Russia’s siege on the city.

Ukrainian forces have reportedly regained control of Makariv, west of Kyiv, and made significant headway in retaking Irpin, a town northwest of Kyiv.

The mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn, told Ukrainian television that 80% of the town been recaptured from Russian forces.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy said that peace talks with Russia to end the war in his country were tough and sometimes confrontational, but added "step by step we are moving forward."

"We are continuing to work at different levels to encourage Russia to move towards peace ... Ukrainian representatives are participating in talks that are taking place virtually every day. It's very difficult, sometimes confrontational," he said, adding, "But step by step we are moving forward."