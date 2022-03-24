Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu continues to refuse to receive political and security updates from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

However, according to a report by Channel 12 News’ Dafna Liel on Wednesday, amid the war in Ukraine and the nuclear talks with Iran, Bennett's military secretary Avi Gil arrived at Netanyahu's office in the Knesset to update him on the latest developments. The meeting was held two weeks ago and was initiated by Bennett, according to Liel.

Journalist Shalom Yerushalmi previously reported that Netanyahu had not met with Prime Minister Bennett since the formation of the government nine months ago. This deprives him of receiving first-hand information, which he is entitled to receive by law.

"There is no opposition leader who did not come to the Prime Minister to receive a political-security update. In a country where security tensions are high, sensitive information may also dictate the opposition's responses in times of crisis. This is a national responsibility that goes beyond the relations between the Prime Minister and the chairman of the opposition," wrote Yerushalmi.