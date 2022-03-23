The NYPD is looking for a man captured on a surveillance video drawing a swastika on a Manhattan building.

On March 10 at 3:40 p.m., “the suspect drew a swastika on a ‘No Smoking’ sign that was affixed to the exterior of the building [at 450 Lexington Ave in Manhattan],” the NYPD News account tweeted.

According to the NYPD, the suspect is also wanted for aggravated harassment.

The surveillance footage was released by the NYPD in order to encourage anyone with information on the vandalism to contact their tip line or account.

According to WCBS, the suspect fled the area after vandalizing the building, heading south.

The building is an office tower that contains a post office and a law firm.

In February, a similar incident occurred in Harlem. The NYPD released a statement that they were looking for a man who was captured on video drawing swastikas on a street mural in Harlem. The vandal also wrote the phrase “Fear Black planet” twice next to multiple swastikas he scrawled on the mural.

The incident was being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force.

