The funeral of Laura Yitzhak, 43, was held Wednesday afternoon at the new cemetery in Be'er Sheva.

Laura was stabbed to death on Tuesday in a terror attack at a gas station on Derech Hevron Street. She is survived by her husband and three daughters, ages 6, 12, and 14.

"My mother, I don't believe you are not here," her daughter Efrat said. "How do we go on? Thank you for your love. Everywhere I go, you will be in my heart, I promise you. I love you, you are my heroine."

Laura's daughter Noa said, "I am writing you this letter, with tears in my eyes. I will never forget this date - on March 22, you went to the Next World. I will never forget you, ever. I hope that you will also never forget me, ever. You always called me, 'Noa'leh.' I want to tell you that no matter what, I love you. I am sure that you are in a good place in Heaven."

"It's unbelievable. If you had waited another moment - this would not have happened. I love you very much, you are missed here. I love you, Mom."

Afterwards, Laura's husband, Tal, said, "You were so beautiful... For those who don't know, Laura was born in Morocco, they were afraid of the Arabs there in Morocco. And what now? We are in the Land of Israel, and one day a terrorist got up and murdered you in cold blood, for no reason."

"What will I do now? You were the one who took care of me, of our daughters, of the house, of your parents and friends. You always worried about others, that it would be good for everyone. You raised our daughters beautifully. I love you."

In a shaking voice, he continued, "I don't believe it, I'm not digesting it. Wake me up from this nightmare. I don't believe that you are lying here and you can't speak to me. Your pure soul is here. Laura, you would get up happily every morning at 5am, and prepare our girls food for school. All of it with happiness and a pure heart. How do we go on from here? I ask forgiveness if I hurt you, if I did something bad, if I deprived you of anything."

"You raised our home, you did everything. I want you to know that I will speak about you in every place, so that the entire world knows who you are, a pure heart, my righteous Jewess. 'Who shall find a woman of valor' - I found one."