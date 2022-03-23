Ukrainian born Republican New York City Council member Inna Vernikov met with former President Donald Trump over the weekend to speak about the situation in Ukraine, praising the president’s foreign policy positions.

Vernikov, who previously described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “terrorist,” posted a photo to social media of herself with Trump, and said that the former president “expressed his solidarity” with the people of Ukraine as they continue to face an assault from Russian forces.

“Grateful to have met with President Trump. He commended me for flipping my seat from Democrat to Republican and we discussed the need to bring back our beloved NYC. He expressed his solidarity with the people of Ukraine and sent prayers and love for my constituents from Ukraine,” said Vernikov, who grew up in Chernovitz, Ukraine and immigrated to the U.S. when she was 12.

Vernikov, 37, who describes herself as a “Ukrainian-born American Jew,” also commended Trump for his foreign policy as president.

“I thanked him for all he has done for our country and the peace he brought to the Middle East with the Abraham Accords and by exiting the disastrous Iran Deal,” she said. “I look forward to a continued relationship with the unparalleled 45th president of the United States.”

During the recent New York State Republican convention, Vernikov slammed Putin, calling him a “terrorist” who has “lost his mind,” the New York Post reported.

Putin wants to “destroy democracy,” she said.

“What a dark, dark moment in our history. The people in Ukraine are suffering at the hands of a terrorist. And growing up in the region, I know that President Putin has always been a tyrant, but now he has officially lost his mind,” Vernikov said on March 1 at the convention in Long Island. “I think that all this is about is more power. I think he wants to destroy democracy. And I think he wants to bring the Soviet Union back.”