Shlomo Filber is a state witness in the ongoing case against Benjamin Netanyahu, the former Prime Minister of Israel. On Wednesday, Filber called the police detectives who investigated him "two Rottweilers."

At the corruption trial of Benjamin Netanyahu, Shlomo Filber criticized the police and the judiciary for how they handled the case.

During his first day of testimony to the court, Filber said, "I tried to explain the complexity [of the situation] to the police investigators, but they did not want to hear. They did not want to get the full picture from me – just 'yes or no.'"

"The investigators only sought to incriminate."

"I wanted to do good for the State of Israel, and they are putting this case on me, and the 50 billion shekels that were lost. I ruined six years of my life with this investigation."

Filber is a key witness in Case 4000, in which Netanyahu is accused of advancing regulations benefiting Bezeq controlling shareholder, Shaul Elovitch, in exchange for positive coverage from the telecom company’s Walla! news site.

Filber served as Communications Ministry Director General, which Netanyahu headed during the period under scrutiny by prosecutors. He was arrested and questioned over his involvement in the case before becoming a state witness.