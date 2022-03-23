Labor Party Secretary General Aran Hermoni has turned to members of the party's Conference ahead of vote scheduled for Thursday, claiming that the vote may change the party's character.

Slamming Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, who serves as the party's chairwoman, Hermoni said, "Vote against Michaeli's anti-democratic proposals, which will turn Labor from a democratic movement into a one-person party. Labor is not a niche private party, and it must return to the major leagues."

"I call on all the members of the Conference to show responsibility and preserve the Labor movement's historic goals as a broad, democratic, and large movement which serves as an ideology, and not a niche party which serves only one person. Therefore, our obligation is to oppose the proposals by Michaeli, preserve the elected democratic institutions of the party, and prevent anti-democratic takeover of them without elections.

"Only in this way will we bring Labor back to its greatness and allow significant leadership personalities on the national level to join, and return to the major leagues and to future runs for the premiership," he said.

Hermoni is protesting Michaeli's intention to add 380 new members to the Conference without a vote, delay the vote for the position of Secretary General of Labor and its institutions, place large payments on those who wish to turn to the party's internal court, and take responsibilities for herself that were previously in the hands of the Conference.