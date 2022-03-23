Ukraine says it has driven Russian forces away from the outskirts of Kyiv, regaining territory captured early in the invasion.

On Wednesday, Kyiv claims that its counterattacks against Russian forces to the north and west of the capital have made significant progress, weakening Russia’s siege on the city.

Ukrainian forces have reportedly regained control of Makariv, west of Kyiv, and made significant headway in retaking Irpin, a town northwest of Kyiv.

The mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn, told Ukrainian television that 80% of the town been recaptured from Russian forces.

"Our city is being constantly shelled by GRAD systems. Very massively. They are pounding the residential area, multi-story buildings."

Once home to 60,000 people, it is estimated that 90% of the population has fled, with just 6,000 people remaining in Irpin.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that a senior US defense official said Ukraine’s forces have launched a concerted effort to roll back the Russian invasion, adding that he believes Ukraine’s army is “able and willing” to do so.