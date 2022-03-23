The European Union on Wednesday condemned the deadly terrorist attack in southern Israel which left four dead, declaring that the EU ‘stands with Israel’.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell castigated the attack and offered condolences to the relatives of the victims.

“The European Union condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that took place yesterday in Be’er Sheva. This is the deadliest such attack in recent years in Israel. Four lost their lives and several more were injured.”

“The European Union expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims. We stand by Israel in this painful moment. We remain firmly committed to the prevention and fight against terrorism and violent extremism.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Olivér Várhelyi, the EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, condemned the attack in a tweet.

“I am shocked by the horrendous terrorist attack which took place yesterday afternoon in Beersheva. There can be no justification for any violence. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.”