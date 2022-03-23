A new poll shows former President Donald Trump defeating his successor, Joe Biden, in a rematch in 2024.

The poll, conducted by Emerson, found that if new elections were held today, former President Donald Trump would best President Joe Biden by three points, 45% to 42%, after losing the 2020 vote to Biden by four-and-a-half points.

The former president holds a 12-point favorability advantage over Biden, with 59% of voters saying they have either a somewhat or very favorable view of the former president, compared to just 47% who said the same of Biden.

Notably, Trump leads among suburbanites – a demographic he lost in 2020 - holding a nine-point edge, 47% to 38%.

Republicans held an even larger advantage of Democrats in the generic partisan ballot ahead of the 2022 midterms, with 47% of respondents saying they would back a Republican candidate, compared to 42% who said they would back a Democrat.

Despite trailing Trump in the poll, Biden’s net approval rating was higher in the Emerson poll than other recent surveys, with the president having a net approval rating of negative six points, 43% to 49%, compared to an average net rating of -12.3 points according to the RealClearPolitics rolling average of polls, with an average approval rating of 41.4% and an average disapproval rating of 53.7%.

The Emerson poll surveyed 1,023 registered voters from March 18th to the 20th online and via interactive voice response calls.