Wednesday is expected to see occasional rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the north of the country with a chance of rain in the central Israel. Snow is expected in the Hermon and other parts of the Golan.

There will be a slight chance of floods in the northern Judean Desert by noon as the weather remains colder than usual for the season.

Intermittent rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected overnight with further snow in the Golan Heights.

Flooding is feared in the In the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea area as well as the coastal plain. Strong winds accompanied by fog will be seen in southern Israel.