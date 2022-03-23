At least one person was killed on Tuesday after a large, deadly tornado battered parts of the New Orleans area, with damage reported in Arabi and the Lower Ninth Ward.

St. Bernard Parish president Guy McInnis told CNN one person had died in the Arabi neighborhood.

McInnis had no details on the fatality and said parish officials have several reports of residents going to the hospital, but no specific numbers on injuries.

Some homes were "picked up off their foundations and are lying in the street," he said.

Emergency responders are conducting search and rescue efforts. That includes units from the State Fire Marshal's Office, the agency said.

The National Weather Service described the tornado that hit the area as “large and extremely dangerous.”

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a tweet that state agencies are assisting local agencies in damage assessments.

"My prayers are with you in Southeast Louisiana tonight. Please be safe," he wrote.