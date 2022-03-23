British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss condemned the terrorist attack in Be’er Sheva in which four Israelis were murdered.

“Appalled by the terror attack in Be’er Sheva, Israel this afternoon. The UK stands in solidarity with the people of Israel and my thoughts are with the victims and their families,” Truss tweeted.

UK Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigan also condemned the attack.

“Devastated to learn of the terror attack today in Be’er Sheva - a city I know well. My condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded. Such violence against civilians is contemptible,” he wrote on Twitter.

The United States also condemned the terrorist attack in Be’er Sheva.

“The United States strongly condemns the abhorrent terrorist attack today in Be'er Sheva, Israel. We offer our deepest condolences to the victims and their families and our prayers for the full recovery of those wounded,” said State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

The four victims of the attack were identified as Doris Yakhbas, 49, Laura Yitzhak, 43, Menachem Yehezkel, 67, and Rabbi Moshe Kravitzky, one of the Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries in Be'er Sheva.