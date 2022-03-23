Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel (New Hope) commented on the terrorist attack in Be'er Sheva, in which four people were murdered, and said that a tougher stance should be taken against terrorism.

"Unfortunately, these are the same warnings from the last 100 years. We must make those who send attackers and those who cause harm pay a heavy price, and we will do so. The defense establishment will know how to do it and do it quickly," Hendel said in an interview with Radio 103FM.

"They tried everything and the attacks did not go away. There is a conflict here that has existed for many years and it has not been resolved. We must fight with all our might against anyone who attacks. There are many circles to these terrorist incidents and we must continue to fight with all our might. From time to time we experience an attack such as this one and I am glad that it rarely happens, but I am very sad that it happened now," he added.

"At the end of the day, Israel's only ability to avoid terrorist attacks is full control of the area. A great many terrorists come with backing from the Revolutionary Guards," Hendel said.