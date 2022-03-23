Ra'am condemns Be'er Sheva attack

The Ra’am party issued a statement condemning the attack that took place in Be'er Sheva on Tuesday, in which four people were murdered.

Knesset members from the party, including Waleed Taha, wrote on their Facebook accounts, "Ra’am condemns the criminal attack in Be'er Sheva, and sends its condolences to the families of the murdered and wishes a complete recovery to the wounded."

"The Arab citizens of the state are law-abiding and condemn any element that uses violence against other citizens. Ra’am calls on all citizens to maintain the common and delicate fabric of life, to take responsibility and promote tolerant dialogue at this difficult time," said the Ra’am MKs.

The chairman of the predominantly Arab Joint List, Ayman Odeh, also condemned the attack, saying, "I was shocked to read about the murderous incident in Be'er Sheva. Violence is not our way and we must condemn it with all our might. My heart goes out to the families of those killed at this difficult time, and I send my best wishes to the wounded."

The Hadash party, which is one of the three factions which make up the Joint List, also issued a statement: "We condemn the murderous attack on civilians in Be’er Sheva. The path of violence is not the path of the Arab public in general and the Negev in particular, and is not part of the just struggle of the Negev Arabs against the dispossession and oppression."