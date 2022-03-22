Leaders of the Abu al-Quian tribe, to which 34-year-old terrorist Mohammad Jalab Abu al-Quian belonged, on Tuesday evening condemned the terror attack their relative carried out in Be'er Sheva.

In the Tuesday afternoon ramming-stabbing attack, four Jews were killed and two others injured.

"We fiercely condemn the murderous terror attack which cost the lives of innocent civilians," the tribe's leaders said. "This difficult incident is an individual incident carried out by a single person, and does not represent the law-abiding members of our tribe who always supported coexistence."

The Hura local council, where al-Quian lived, said, "Harming innocent civilians is a criminal and despicable act of terror. We send our condolences to the families of those killed and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. The Council calls on residents of the Negev, Arabs and Jews alike, to preserve the neighborly relations which have prevailed between the sides until now."

The municipality of Rahat, Israel's only Bedouin city, responded, "We condemn, with every language of condemnation, the murderous terror attack that occurred in Be'er Sheva and took the lives of four innocent civilians and caused others to be injured."

Knesset members from both the Joint Arab List and the United Arab List (Ra'am) also condemned the terror attack.

Meanwhile, in Gaza City, cakes are being passed out to passersby, in celebration of the terror attack in Be'er Sheva.