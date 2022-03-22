Police are reportedly refusing to return the weapon of the man responsible for putting an end to the deadly stabbing attack in which a terrorist murdered four people and wounded another two in Be'er Sheva on Tuesday.

The purported assailant had worked as a teacher and had, at one time, attempted to join ISIS in Syria, according to police reports. The attack came to an end when the assailant was shot and killed by an armed passerby, identified as a resident of the young Jewish community of "Asael" in the Hebron hills.

Among the victims were a woman in her 50s, pronounced dead at the scene, another woman in her 40s, and a man of about 60, who were declared dead after being transported to Soroka Medical Center. A fourth victim was killed while riding a bicycle before being run down by the assailant.

Two other women in moderate condition from the attack are receiving medical treatment at Soroka.

The terrorist, identified as Muhammad Abu al-Qi'an, aged 34, was arrested in June of 2015 and admitted to supporting the ISIS terrorist organization. He also admitted to having planned to join the group in Syria in July of 2015 under the pretext of attending a pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. Al-Qi'an was convicted of the charges against him and spent four years in prison before being released.

"Police are refusing to return the firearm to the citizen who neutralized the terrorist despite his fears with his picture appearing [in all media outlets], and even his address revealed to the public," said Honenu's Adi Kedar.

"My client was shocked when he was told to hire a private security firm [if he was afraid for his wellbeing]. The disgraceful treatment of the police only reinforces the lack of deterrence they, themselves, have created. The situation is getting out of hand and we demand they return his weapon tonight," continued Kedar.