The historic meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, UAE Crown Prince Muhammad bin Zayd, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi focused on the parties' concern for Iran and regional cooperation, with particular discussion of its attempts to develop its arsenal of UAVs and ballistic missiles.



The three also dealt with the nuclear agreement that is being formed between Iran and the superpowers and with the United States' impending decision to remove the IRGC from its list of terrorist organizations, a matter of concern to all three countries.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett clarified that even in the event of an agreement on the issues under discussion, Israel would maintain operational independence, and was prepared for the event that no agreement could be reached. He also discussed the need for further alliances between both the three participating countries and additional countries in the region.

The conference signaled a unique degree of connection between the Abraham Accords and Israel's relations with Egypt, which have grown considerably more amicable recently.



At the meeting, Ben-Zayed reported on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's visit to his country last weekend and the reasons that led to the meeting. In Jerusalem, a clear decision has not yet been made as to whether the Arab countries' attempt to re-embrace Assad is positive or negative, while the United States has protested the very existence of the meeting.



Another issue that came up in the talks between the three was the Israeli fear of public disorder during Ramadan and an attempt by the terrorist organizations to inflame the population. Prime Minister Bennett noted to the leaders that Israel has taken preventative steps for the civilian populations of both Judea and Samaria and Gaza.