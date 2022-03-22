A terror attack in Be'er Sheva has claimed the lives of four individuals when an Arab stabbed a number of people at a gas station in the commercial center on Derech Hevron of the city.

Three women and one man were murdered in the attack and two additional victims received moderate wounds before being evacuated to the city's Soroka Medical Center.

Initial police investigations show that the terrorist arrived at the gas station where he stabbed a woman before running down a bicycle rider with his vehicle, and stabbing a number of others after getting out of his car.

A bus driver who saw the stabbing take place fired at the terrorist, neutralizing the man, who was later declared dead at the scene.

According to police sources, the terrorist was an Arab Israeli citizen who lived in the Bedouin town of Hura and was known in the past to be a supporter of ISIS. The terrorist, who has been identified as Mohammad Jalab Abu al-Quian, was shot and killed at the scene.

According to Maariv, the terrorist had joined ISIS and was recently released from a 5 year prison term.

An eyewitness said, "The terrorist jumped on the first woman he saw and stabbed her. He left her and moved to others, and began stabbing them. A bus driver arrived at the scene and caught him."

Security barriers have been set up at exits from the city in an attempt to nab other participants in the attack.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, saying he was "praying for the speedy recovery of the wounded."

"I have now conducted a situation assessment and consultation with the Minister of Internal Security and the Commissioner of Police following the attack. The civilians who shot the terrorist showed resourcefulness and courage, preventing additional casualties," he said.

"The security forces are on maximum alert. We will work hard against terrorist operatives. We will pursue and obtain their aides as well," concluded the Prime Minister.

Police commissioner Yaakov Shabtai cut short a meeting in Jerusalem and is headed to the crime scene while Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held consultations with Minister of Internal Security Amar Bar-Lev and the police chief.

Meretz MK deputy minister Yair Golan called for calm, saying that "extreme factors in our society must not determine our behavior."

"The overwhelming majority of moderates [in Arab society] must be empowered while suppressing the extremists...," he continued. We will pursue the terrorists to the bitter end, bringing security and peace to the Negev and to all of Israel. My condolences to the families," he concluded.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman said he was "sending condolences to the families of those murdered in the attack" and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

"We will continue to use every means available to ensure the safety of the citizens of Israel," he said.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu called for taking a hard stance during the operation to apprehend the terrorists involved in the attack. "Bennett and Lapid must put aside [their] political considerations and focus all their efforts on capturing the terrorists and restoring security to the residents of Be'er Sheva and the South," he said.

Minister of the Interior Ayelet Shaked wrote on Twitter: "A terrible attack. The heart cries out...A vicious, subhuman terrorist murdered innocent people. Sending my condolences to the victims' families and wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded."

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar called for strengthening of Israel's rule in the Negev. "A difficult and painful evening...The criminal attack demonstrates our duty to strengthen the Negev. Only the [brave behavior of a civilian] prevented a greater disaster from taking place."

Yamina's Matan Kahana also responded to the attack, calling it a "...shocking attack carried out by a heinous terrorist."

"The Israeli government will act resolutely to fight terrorism," he continued. "My condolences to the bereaved families and my prayers for the recovery of the wounded..."

Chairman of the Religious Zionist Party Bezalel Smotrich referred to the "nationalist extremism among Israeli Arabs a "ticking time bomb."

"You have to recognize it for what it is, call it by its name, and treat it with zero tolerance," he stated.

"Without the 'two sides to the equation,' without the 'justifications of discrimination' and without the rest of the nonsense. It starts with leadership, continues with the security establishment, and continues with the state prosecution to court system. We need to deal with a hard hand, zero displays of understanding and zero tolerance [for terror]," continued Smotrich.

Chairman of the Noam party, MK Avi Maoz, added, "The leniency demonstrated by Prime Minister Bennett and his partners from the radical left [are responsible] for attacks, stabbings, and [Jewish] victims. The Jewish people demand the government come down strong on the terrorists - not Jewish settlers."

MK Miki Zohar of the Likud blamed the government's "abandonment of the Negev" for the attack. "My heart goes out to the families of those killed and wounded," he added.

The Likud's Miri Regev wrote on Twitter, "My heart goes out to the families of those killed in the shocking stabbing attack in Be'er Sheva. I wish the wounded a speedy recovery. A murderous attack that proves the weakness of this government and the loss of control in the Negev. May the memory of the victims be for a blessing."

MK Eli Cohen noted that "after the Negev was abandoned, the result was not long in coming and today's deadly attack is proof of this."

"Blessings to the bus driver who killed the terrorist, terrorism must not be allowed to raise its head and every terrorist should know that his end is near," Cohen wrote on Twitter.

Knesset Speaker Miki Levy said, "It hurts [to see] reports of the attack in Be'er Sheva. I send my condolences to the victims' families and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded. Blessings to the bus driver who eliminated the [terrorist], preventing additional casualties. May we know better days."

Communications Minister Yoaz Handel said "[Israel] would exert a heavy price from those trying to harm its civilians" during an interview with 103FM radio, adding that "the defense establishment will know how to handle it."

A spokesman for the Islamic Jihad terrorist group, in the meantime, welcomed the attack, calling at a "response to the crimes of the terrorist Zionist regime."