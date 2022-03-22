The inauguration ceremony of the “Shining Star” field hospital in the city of Mostyska in western Ukraine took place a short while ago.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Ukrainian government, the Deputy Minister of Health, the Governor of the Lviv district and Mayor of Mostyska, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine, the head of the delegation, the hospital director, and the Director of Mashav’s project department.

The “Shining Star” hospital was established by the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health, and Sheba Medical Centre,with the assistance of the entire Israeli healthcare system and the support of Schusterman Foundation, which donates to national and social projects in Israel and the JDC.

Deputy Ambassador Yoav Bistrizky, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine, said: “The Embassy of Israel in Ukraine will continue to assist the Ukrainian people during these difficult times, with the hope of a speedy peaceful solution.”

Prof. David (Dudu) Dagan, head of the delegation from the Ministry of Health, addressed members of the medical delegation and stated: “We are here to be the star that lights the path of refugees in need of medical care. We will extend a helping hand to them, as has always been the State of Israel’s custom. I feel extremely privileged to be a part of this fantastic group.”

Dr. Yoel Har-Even of the Sheba Medical Centre, director of the “Shining Star” hospital, said: “The mission of this hospital is to make clear to the Ukrainian people that they are not alone in the chaos that has emerged.”