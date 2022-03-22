The Israeli emergency services organization United Hatzalah said Tuesday that it has brought more than 2,000 Ukrainian refugees to Israel as part of Operation Orange Wings.

The specially chartered series of rescue flights have brought Ukrainian refugees from Iasi, Romania, Chisinau, Moldova, and Vienna, Austria to Israel.



Operation Orange wings will soon be expanding to other locations in order to bring more Ukrainian refugees to Israel in the coming days.



Each flight has between 100-160 refugees onboard and is staffed by United Hatzalah medical personnel who accompany the refugees as well provide humanitarian aid and medical air, even mid-flight when necessary.

President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer said, "I am proud of what our volunteers and our organization have done. The need for humanitarian assistance and medical care for the refugees is immense. We are doing our part in providing that assistance to hundreds of thousands of refugees who have made their way into Moldova. Our teams will remain on the ground providing aid in Moldova and bringing refugees to Israel from Moldova and the surrounding countries as long as there is a need to do so."