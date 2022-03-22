The number of new coronavirus reported daily rose to the highest level in a month, after falling sharply from late January through February.

A total of 14,460 new cases of the virus were diagnosed across Israel Monday, according to data released by Israel’s Health Ministry Tuesday.

A day earlier, 12,929 cases were diagnosed, with just 7,801 new cases reported Saturday and 7,125 on Friday.

The percentage of tests coming back positive has also risen recently, with 16.64% of all tests taken Monday returning positive. A week ago, just 10.96% of tests came back positive.

The infection coefficient rose to 1.33, indicating the virus is expanding, and at an accelerating pace, after crossing the 1.00 threshold a week ago.

Of the 14,460 people diagnosed with the virus Monday, 83.1% were vaccinated, with 16.1% unvaccinated, and the remaining 0.8% having no listed vaccination status. Thus far, 71.34% of the population has been vaccinated, compared to 28.66% who are unvaccinated.

Despite the increase in the number of cases, the number of seriously ill patients has remained stable, though the decline has tapered off, with 320 seriously ill patients on Tuesday, down from 336 on Monday but up from 319 on Friday.

No new coronavirus-related fatalities have been reported Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday.