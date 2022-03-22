A 26-year-old Israeli woman was injured in a stone-throwing attack in western Samaria Tuesday morning.

The attack occurred on Route 446, between the Palestinian Authority-controlled village of Nil'in and the haredi city of Modi'in Illit, when Arab terrorists hurled stones at the woman's car as it passed by.

The victim, who is nine months pregnant, was lightly injured in the attack, suffering cuts on her face from broken glass.

MDA emergency first responders treated the woman on the scene before evacuating her to a local medical clinic. A second woman who was in the car was treated by paramedics, with no need for further treatment.