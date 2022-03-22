

Since last Wednesday, on the eve of Purim, a delegation of the world Bnei Akiva movement has been operating in Moldova.

The delegation, which consists of a number of movement instructors and emissaries from Germany and another representative from Israel, operates in the refugee absorption centers in Kishnav and nearby cities.

The delegation assists in the distribution of food and equipment such as blankets and warm clothing. In the sports halls where the refugees live, the members of the delegation engaged the young and old in singing and dancing, accompanied by a guitar, spreading an uplifting holiday message to the refugees.

One of the highlights was an exciting havdalah led by the representatives of Bnei Akiva World with singing, joined by Jewish refugees, some of whom shed a tear as they sang.

Gabriel Sona from world Bnei Akiva said "We did not know what to expect, we heard mainly from the media about the tension of the refugees. When we met them we realized that there is every possible way to make them smile. It is through parcels, songs, dances and a lot of joy we brought"

After a week of activity, logistical assistance, organizing dances and raising morale, the members of the delegation will complete their mission tomorrow. Some will return to Germany to the Jewish community and Gabriel will return to Israel. For them, they are already looking for a way to recruit the next delegation at home