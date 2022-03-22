Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "in any format" is needed to stop the war in the country.

"I believe that without this meeting it is impossible to fully understand what they are ready for in order to stop the war," Zelenskyy was quoted by AFP as having said in an interview on local media.

He also said his country would be "destroyed" before it surrenders its cities to invading Russian forces.

Zelenskyy made clear his countrymen would not "hand over" the capital Kyiv, the eastern city of Kharkiv, or the heavily bombarded and besieged Mariupol.

"Ukraine cannot fulfil Russian ultimatums," he stated. "We should be destroyed first."

Zelenskyy’s comments came a day after shelling hit residential houses and a shopping district in the Podil district of Kyiv, killing at least four people.

There have been efforts to mediate between Ukraine and Russia since the war began last month, most of them mediated by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett who, according to reports last week, has been the primary international mediator.

On Sunday night, Zelenskyy said Israel was undertaking many efforts to arrange top-level peace talks between his country and Russia and suggested they might take place in Jerusalem.

"Of course, Israel has its interests, strategy to protect its citizens. We understand all of it," he said.

"The prime minister of Israel, Mr. Bennett is trying to find a way of holding talks. And we are grateful for this. We are grateful for his efforts, so that sooner or later we will begin to have talks with Russia, possibly in Jerusalem. That's the right place to find peace. If possible,” added Zelenskyy.