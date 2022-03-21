A Republican lawmaker chided Israel Sunday, criticizing the Jewish state for failing to ‘pick a side’ in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and threatened that future US aid to Israel could be in jeopardy if Israel does not accede to Ukraine’s demands for military assistance.

Adam Kinzinger, a member of the US House of Representatives for Illinois’ 16th district and a prominent Republican critic of Donald Trump, chided the Jewish state following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s virtual address to the Knesset Sunday.

“Really good questions of Israel,” Kinzinger tweeted in response to an article citing Zelensky’s demands that Israel provide Ukraine with the Iron Dome missile defense system and impose tougher sanctions on Russia.

“Israel’s reaction to Ukraine will have bearing on future aid from the US to Israel. Pay it forward,” Kinzinger later added.

Following criticism on Twitter, Kinzinger doubled down on his comments, while offering an explanation for his position.

“Thread on Israel: so i grabbed the third rail of foreign policy today, as I said Israel needs to pick a side, and that future aid could be at stake. I want to double down on this, let me explain.”

“I deeply support our relationship with Israel. But supporting friends doesn’t mean we look past differences. We have stood with Israel and will continue to do so.”

“But at the moment there is a battle between Good and Evil, between a world based on raw power or one based one the post WW2 rules. Everyone must pick a side. The outcome of this fight will impact the world my son grows up in, and now is the time to call anyone to the carpet who does not do their utmost.”

“If we don’t want to directly attack Russia, then our leverage is in the world uniting in sanctions and assistance for the people of Ukraine. This includes everyone, and Israel doesn’t have a special exemption. Hopefully they will do the right thing.

On Sunday, President Zelensky criticized Israel during his address to the Knesset, comparing the Russian invasion of his country to the Nazi Holocaust and demanding Israel lift its quota on refugees and provide Ukraine with the Iron Dome missile defense system.

“Your Iron Dome system is the best. You can stand up for your own interests while at the same time helping the Ukrainians and Ukrainian Jews.”

“Why can’t we obtain weapons? Why hasn’t Israel imposed serious sanctions on Russia? You aren’t applying pressure to businesses in Russia. You need to answer these questions and then live with your answers."

"Ukrainians saved Jews [during the Holocaust], we have Righteous Gentiles. The Jewish people now have a choice."

Zelensky’s speech drew harsh responses from a number of Israeli ministers and MKs, and reportedly infuriated Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with the comparison of Russia’s invasion to the Holocaust.