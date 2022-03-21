Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Monday evening with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi as part of Bennett's state visit to Egypt.

This is Bennett’s second visit to Egypt in the last six months.

Last week, Israel and Egypt agreed to expand air travel between the two countries, including the establishment of a new direct air route between Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport and Sharm el-Sheikh in the southern Sinai Peninsula.

Flights on the new route are expected to begin next month, during the Passover festival.