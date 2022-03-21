Russia is on the verge of cutting all ties with the US, Moscow warned on Monday, after President Joe Biden accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being a “war criminal”.

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador John Sullivan for a dressing down Monday, protesting Biden’s comments on Putin and warning that Russia is prepared to cut all ties with the US over Biden’s statement last Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Last week, Biden told reporters at a press conference in the White House that he believes Putin to be guilty of war crimes.

"I think he is a war criminal," Biden said.

The comments drew immediate condemnation from the Kremlin, which called Biden’s accusation “unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric.”