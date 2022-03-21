Singapore will establish an embassy in Israel, as part of a series of agreements reached between the two governments, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Monday afternoon.

Vivian Balakrishan, Singapore’s Foreign Minister, traveled to Israel this week, meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, on Monday.

Balakrishan also met with Israel's Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Orit Farkash-Hacohen, with the two signing a memorandum of understanding on cross-border cooperation and on artificial intelligence.

"The MOU signals both countries' intent to accelerate cross-border collaborations in AI, and supports the development and deployment of AI for collective benefit," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Dr Balakrishnan highlighted that the Singapore and Israel should deepen collaboration in emerging areas such as agri-food tech, health-tech, AI and digitalisation, as the world emerges from the pandemic.”

In addition, Singapore agreed to open an embassy in Israel, with Foreign Minister Balakrishan informing Lapid of his country's plans during their meeting Monday.

Singapore currently has an honorary consulate-general in Tel Aviv.

The embassy is set to be established in Tel Aviv as well.

Despite having diplomatic relations since 1965, Singapore has hitherto never established an embassy in Israel, while Israel maintains an embassy in Singapore.

“I welcome the Government of Singapore’s decision to open an embassy in Israel for the first time since our diplomatic relations were established. This is further evidence of the good and special relations between our two countries," Lapid said Monday afternoon.